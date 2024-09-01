Shooter wins S. Korea's 2nd gold at Paris Paralympics

Most Popular
Shooter wins S. Korea's 2nd gold at Paris ParalympicsBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 1, 2024 - 10:26
Shooter Park Jin-ho won South Korea's second gold medal of the Paris Paralympics on Saturday, winning the men's 10-meter air rifle standing SH1 event.
Park scored 249.4 points for the gold at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre in Chateauroux, south of Paris, beating Yerkin Gabbasov of Kazakhstan who scored 247.7 points.
South Korea has won four medals at the Paris Paralympics in shooting alone, including pistol shooter Jo Jeong-du's gold in the men's 10-meter air pistol event on Friday. (Yonhap)
