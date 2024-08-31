TWICE's agency cracks down on deepfake videos amid rising industry concerns

K-pop girl group TWICE is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

JYP Entertainment has vowed strong legal actions against deepfake content involving its artists, amid growing concerns over the proliferation of sexually exploitative deepfake videos.

"We are pursuing a robust legal response with no leniency towards deepfake videos, in collaboration with a specialized law firm," the company behind the popular K-pop girl group TWICE said on Friday.

"We take the spread of deepfake videos featuring our artists very seriously," it said, adding it is actively gathering evidence against these illegal activities.

"We will firmly address any actions that infringe on the rights of our artists," it said.

JYP Entertainment's stance reflects a broader issue within the industry. Last month, Woollim Entertainment filed a police complaint regarding deepfake videos featuring its artist Kwon Eun-bee. In June, ADOR announced similar legal actions to protect its girl group NewJeans.

In February, Brave Girls' Yujeong revealed on a tvN program that she had fallen victim to such content.

"I discovered that my photos had been used to create deepfake videos after an acquaintance informed me," she said. "It was incredibly distressing. This can happen to anyone, regardless of gender."