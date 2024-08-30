SM takes unanticipated swift action on NCT's Taeil

Most Popular
SM takes unanticipated swift action on NCT's TaeilBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Aug. 30, 2024 - 18:14
SM Entertainment, reputed for its often cautious approach to managing artist controversies, has drawn significant attention for its swift and uncompromising handling of the recent scandal involving Taeil, a member of NCT since 2016.
On Wednesday, the company announced the K-pop star's involvement in a criminal case related to sexual misconduct and confirmed his immediate departure from the group, marking a notable shift in the agency's risk management strategy.
"We recently confirmed that Taeil has been accused in a criminal case related to sexual misconduct. Upon investigating the details, we recognized the severity of the situation and determined that he could no longer continue his activities with the group,” SM Entertainment said in a statement. “After discussions with Taeil, we have decided on his departure from the team."
Although the specifics of the alleged crime were initially unclear, leading to widespread speculation, police later clarified that the victim is an adult woman.
Further controversy arose when it was revealed that the complaint was filed in June, considering that Taeil later appeared at NCT 127's eighth anniversary fan meeting in early August, where he thanked fans and expressed his wish for their long-lasting happiness, despite the apparently ongoing investigation.
SM Entertainment took immediate action to clarify its stance on the situation Thursday, stating: "Both the company and Taeil first became aware of the complaint in mid-August. Taeil was questioned by police on Aug. 28." The K-pop behemoth reiterated it acted decisively once informed and denied any attempts to conceal the situation.
The speed and decisiveness of SM Entertainment's response in Taeil’s case stand in stark contrast to the company's previous handling of scandals.
Historically, SM has been known to protect its artists through controversies, as seen with Super Junior's Kangin, who faced multiple incidents, including drunk driving, hit-and-runs and assault, but was not removed from the group until 2019, a decade after his first scandal.
In the case of NCT's Lucas, personal matters came to light in 2021 following revelations made by a former girlfriend. Despite the growing controversy and multiple accusers coming forward, Lucas remained in the group until his official departure in 2023, after which he continued his career as a solo artist under SM.
Other artists, such as TVXQ’s Yunho and EXO’s Chanyeol, have also faced personal controversies, yet their cases did not lead to such severe measures as their departures.
Taeil's swift removal from NCT suggests the allegations against him are particularly serious and that SM Entertainment is taking a firmer stance, marking a significant shift in how the company manages artist-related scandals.
