SM takes unanticipated swift action on NCT's Taeil

SM Entertainment, reputed for its often cautious approach to managing artist controversies, has drawn significant attention for its swift and uncompromising handling of the recent scandal involving Taeil, a member of NCT since 2016.

On Wednesday, the company announced the K-pop star's involvement in a criminal case related to sexual misconduct and confirmed his immediate departure from the group, marking a notable shift in the agency's risk management strategy.

"We recently confirmed that Taeil has been accused in a criminal case related to sexual misconduct. Upon investigating the details, we recognized the severity of the situation and determined that he could no longer continue his activities with the group,” SM Entertainment said in a statement. “After discussions with Taeil, we have decided on his departure from the team."

Although the specifics of the alleged crime were initially unclear, leading to widespread speculation, police later clarified that the victim is an adult woman.

Further controversy arose when it was revealed that the complaint was filed in June, considering that Taeil later appeared at NCT 127's eighth anniversary fan meeting in early August, where he thanked fans and expressed his wish for their long-lasting happiness, despite the apparently ongoing investigation.