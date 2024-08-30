[Photo News] Hanjin's 'Dook'n Dook'n' brings Hallyu to Vietnam

To boost the global competitiveness of Korea's small business owners, the Small Enterprise & Market Service, the Korea Commission for Corporate Partnership and Hanjin Logistics held a launch ceremony on Thursday for Dook'n Dook'n, an offline store in Hanoi, Vietnam, showcasing Hallyu products.

The event was attended by Oh Young-joo (center left), minister of SMEs and startups, SEMAS Chairman Park Sung-hyo (center right), Emily Cho (third from right), president of Hanjin Logistics, and Noh Sam-sug (second from right), CEO of Hanjin Logistics.

Hanjin will act as a logistics partner to ensure the safe and timely delivery of products from small business owners to local stores in Vietnam. Additionally, the company plans to expand its efforts to major Asian markets such as Taiwan, Malaysia and Indonesia, creating more opportunities for small business owners in Korea to enter the global market. (Hanjin Logistics)