[Photo News] Hanjin's 'Dook'n Dook'n' brings Hallyu to Vietnam

Most Popular
-
1
[Online Predators] Deepfake pornography haunts S. Korea
-
2
NCT member Taeil leaves band over sexual offense allegations
-
3
'Hyundai Way': Auto giant's W121tr plan aims to seize mobility market lead
-
4
Dark side of AfreecaTV, livestreamers in Korea
-
5
Yoon touts pension reform drive amid stagnant popularity rating
-
6
Sinkhole swallows up car, injuring 2 in Seoul
-
7
Korea's economy to stop growing without drastic labor change: FKI
-
8
Table tennis star Shin Yu-bin lands BHC Chicken ad after Olympic snacking fame
-
9
'Please find her': Man dies amid 25-year search for missing daughter
-
10
Naver, Kakao strive to combat deepfake porn spreading online
[Photo News] Hanjin's 'Dook'n Dook'n' brings Hallyu to VietnamBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Aug. 30, 2024 - 14:09
To boost the global competitiveness of Korea's small business owners, the Small Enterprise & Market Service, the Korea Commission for Corporate Partnership and Hanjin Logistics held a launch ceremony on Thursday for Dook'n Dook'n, an offline store in Hanoi, Vietnam, showcasing Hallyu products.
The event was attended by Oh Young-joo (center left), minister of SMEs and startups, SEMAS Chairman Park Sung-hyo (center right), Emily Cho (third from right), president of Hanjin Logistics, and Noh Sam-sug (second from right), CEO of Hanjin Logistics.
Hanjin will act as a logistics partner to ensure the safe and timely delivery of products from small business owners to local stores in Vietnam. Additionally, the company plans to expand its efforts to major Asian markets such as Taiwan, Malaysia and Indonesia, creating more opportunities for small business owners in Korea to enter the global market. (Hanjin Logistics)
More from Headlines
-
Nokia denies report about mobile unit sales talks with Samsung
-
Yoon touts pension reform drive amid stagnant popularity rating
-
Unionized hospital workers pull out from strike