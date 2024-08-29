Le Sserafim looks to bounce back from Coachella incident with new album

Le Sserafim poses during a media showcase for their 4th mini-album "Crazy" held in Seoul, on Thursday. (Source Music)

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim of Souce Music returns with its 4th mini-album “Crazy” on Friday, six months after the release of the mini-album “Easy” in February.

“Crazy” delivers a message to “go wild just once with Le Sserafim,” and features a variety of genres, including electronic dance music (EDM)-based house music and techno. The album includes five tracks: the title track "Crazy," "Chasing Lightning," "Pierrot," "1-800-hot-n-fun," and "The Reason I Can’t Go Crazy."

"I'm nervous and excited to make a comeback after six months. While preparing for 'Crazy,' I became confident that we could show a new side of ourselves," member Kim Chae-won said during the press showcase held Thursday in Seoul.

The title track, "Crazy," uses house music, a genre Le Sserafim is exploring for the first time since its debut. The group expressed an ambition to convey the emotions of meeting someone who drives them to madness through this song.

"Pierrot" is a hip-hop track that samples legendary Korean singer Kim Wan-sun's "Pierrot Smiles at Us." The melody and theme subtly incorporate elements of the original song, creating music that can be enjoyed across generations.