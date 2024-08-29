Le Sserafim looks to bounce back from Coachella incident with new album

Most Popular
Le Sserafim looks to bounce back from Coachella incident with new albumBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Aug. 30, 2024 - 00:51
K-pop girl group Le Sserafim of Souce Music returns with its 4th mini-album “Crazy” on Friday, six months after the release of the mini-album “Easy” in February.
“Crazy” delivers a message to “go wild just once with Le Sserafim,” and features a variety of genres, including electronic dance music (EDM)-based house music and techno. The album includes five tracks: the title track "Crazy," "Chasing Lightning," "Pierrot," "1-800-hot-n-fun," and "The Reason I Can’t Go Crazy."
"I'm nervous and excited to make a comeback after six months. While preparing for 'Crazy,' I became confident that we could show a new side of ourselves," member Kim Chae-won said during the press showcase held Thursday in Seoul.
The title track, "Crazy," uses house music, a genre Le Sserafim is exploring for the first time since its debut. The group expressed an ambition to convey the emotions of meeting someone who drives them to madness through this song.
"Pierrot" is a hip-hop track that samples legendary Korean singer Kim Wan-sun's "Pierrot Smiles at Us." The melody and theme subtly incorporate elements of the original song, creating music that can be enjoyed across generations.
Member Huh Yunjin took on the role of main producer for the final track, "The Reason I Can't Go Crazy." Since her debut, she has consistently participated in Le Sserafim's songwriting, presenting self-composed tracks that reflect her experiences and thoughts.
Le Sserafim also shared thoughts on the incident at Coachella music festival in California, last April, where the group faced criticism for their vocal delivery.
"There were many regrets, but it was also a time of great learning and realization for both the team and myself," Kim Chae-won said. "It was our first time performing at such a large outdoor festival and we were too excited, which led to us losing control of our pace. This experience reminded us that we still have much to learn and improve on."
Huh Yun-jin echoed these sentiments, adding, "We felt a strong desire to show our growth step by step, based on what we experienced.”
“We prepared this album with that mindset, and I believe ‘Crazy’ represents the first step. We plan to work hard during this promotion period, driven by the thought of delivering impressive music to our fans who have always supported and waited for us," Huh Yun-jin said.
Le Sserafim’s 4th mini-album is set to be released globally at 1 p.m., KST, on Friday.
