Yoon touts pension reform drive amid stagnant popularity rating

President Yoon Suk Yeol outlined his blueprints for pension reform proposals in a rare national address Thursday, vowing to make the fund, one of the world's largest with assets worth 1,113.5 trillion won ($834.7 billion) as of May, more sustainable to ensure that younger generations will benefit from the system in the decades to come.

Yoon's initiation of pension reform — a policy drive often described as notoriously unpopular — came at a time when he was already grappling with low approval ratings and intense confrontations with opposition parties.

According to Gallup Korea, Yoon's job approval ratings have not reached the 40 percent threshold since July 2022, following a brief three-month honeymoon period. His support has hovered around the 30 percent mark, especially following the ruling party's significant defeat in the April general election this year, and has remained at that level.

In his televised briefing on state affairs Thursday, Yoon aimed to appeal to younger generations concerned about paying into the National Pension System for years only to be unable to draw from it in the future. Yoon promised to implement legislation that would guarantee pension payments to all contributors under any circumstances, potentially allowing the country to use the state budget to make up for the losses in the event of the NPS fund depletion. The contribution increase rate will also be differentiated between age groups so that younger generations pay less than those in the older age cohort.

He also pledged to ensure all senior citizens eligible for a basic pension -- a separate state-sponsored post-retirement plan other than the NPS -- could receive at least 400,000 won per month before his term ends in 2027, up about 20 percent from the current level.

"We need a fundamental overhaul of the current pension system, which led to the senior citizens' poverty and the young generation's distrust," Yoon said.

The government will come up with the so-called "automatic balancing mechanisms." Yoon said these could "guarantee long-term sustainability," aimed at automatically adjusting the pension level depending on the pace of population aging and the average income growth. Through these measures, political discourse will no longer be required in the readjustment of pension income level.

Currently, a South Korean worker is to pay 9 percent of his or her income. Those employed may split the contribution with their employer, each contributing 4.5 percent. After the pensioner reaches age 65, five years after they reach the mandatory retirement age, they will be eligible to receive at least 40 percent of their preretirement annual income. Payments depend on when they started and for how long they have contributed. South Korea will have the income replacement ratio decrease gradually from 50 percent in 2008 to 40 percent until 2028.

This contrasts the fact that, at the nascent stage of the National Pension Service, an individual only paid 3 percent of their wage, and took 70 percent of the preretirement annual income, prompting backlash in every pension reform to ensure the pension's sustainability.