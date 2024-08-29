Ruling bloc seeks tougher sentences for deepfake sex crimes

People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon speaks during an emergency meeting of government officials and the ruling party at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The government and the ruling party on Thursday agreed on adopting longer prison sentences of up to seven years for deepfake sex crimes, as South Korea grapples with a surge in female victims of such illegal pornography.

The decision made during an emergency meeting at the National Assembly followed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s order, on Tuesday, of a crackdown on the latest reports of digital sex crimes involving production and circulation of fake sexually explicit images of women and girls online and on Telegram messaging app.

“It was agreed that (a revision bill) that increases the length of the prison sentence for the act of editing and distributing fake videos under the current Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes from the current five years to seven years is necessary,” People Power Party Rep. Kim Sang-hoon, the ruling party's top policymaker, told reporters after the meeting.

According to Article 14-2 under Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, a person “who edits, synthesizes, or processes photograph, video, or audio targeting the face, body or voice of a person for the purpose of dissemination, etc, in a form that may cause sexual desire or shame,” against the will of the victim, could currently face up to five years in prison and a maximum of 50 million won ($37,500) fine.

The government is also seeking to establish a special communication channel with Telegram, to bolster its crackdown, according to Kim.

“(The illegal photos and videos) are being widely circulated through Telegram but there appear to be challenges in cross-border cooperation as the servers (of Telegram) are located overseas. The government said that it plans to hold a meeting with Telegram officials and secure a hotline that could help establish a partnership for regulating such illegal content," he said.

Kim also pointed out the increase in the number of minor victims, especially students attending “middle and high schools,” and highlighted the Ministry of Education’s latest decision to add an e-service center for victims to file reports on its official website.

People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon called for the government to swiftly adopt the discussed measures and pointed to the need to lower the age standard for criminal minors involved in deepfake crimes.

For the moment, the Juvenile Act allows children aged between 10 and 14 not to be held criminally responsible for their actions. They are instead sent to juvenile detention facilities, not prisons, or made to do community service.

According to recent data released by the state-funded Advocacy Center for Online Sexual Abuse Victims, the number of deepfake crime victims in South Korea reported to since its establishment six years ago has topped 2,000, as of Sunday.

This year alone, 781 deepfake crime victims sought help from the ACOSAV until last Sunday, marking an 11-fold increase over 69 victims reported in 2018.

The latest wave of deepfake crimes comes after the country's struggle to stamp out "molka," which are secretly filmed material of a sexual nature.