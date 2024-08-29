Sinkhole swallows up car, injuring 2 in Seoul

Most Popular
Sinkhole swallows up car, injuring 2 in SeoulBy No Kyung-min
Published : Aug. 29, 2024 - 13:50
A sinkhole opened up in the middle of a road in western Seoul on Thursday morning swallowing an entire car. Two people were injured, with one in critical condition, according to fire authorities.
At 11:26 a.m., the vehicle, carrying the driver and a passenger, rolled over sideways crashing into the sinkhole while driving on Seongsan-ro in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu, northwestern Seoul, toward Seongsan Bridge. The two who were injured, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, sustained serious injuries and were promptly transported to a hospital.
The sinkhole caused severe traffic congestion, and further investigation is underway to determine its exact cause.
