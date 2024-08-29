Sinkhole swallows up car, injuring 2 in Seoul

A sinkhole has swallowed up a car on a road in Seoul's Seodaemun-gu, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

A sinkhole opened up in the middle of a road in western Seoul on Thursday morning swallowing an entire car. Two people were injured, with one in critical condition, according to fire authorities.

At 11:26 a.m., the vehicle, carrying the driver and a passenger, rolled over sideways crashing into the sinkhole while driving on Seongsan-ro in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu, northwestern Seoul, toward Seongsan Bridge. The two who were injured, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, sustained serious injuries and were promptly transported to a hospital.

The sinkhole caused severe traffic congestion, and further investigation is underway to determine its exact cause.