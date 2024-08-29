Dong-A Pharm's eye supplement for kids releases new flavor

Most Popular
Dong-A Pharm's eye supplement for kids releases new flavorBy Park Min-ha
Published : Aug. 29, 2024 - 10:27
South Korean drugmaker Dong-A Pharmaceutical said Thursday the company launched a new flavor of eye health supplement containing perilla herb for kids -- Minimax LAB Eyes Solution.
According to a study released in 2017, researchers found that Perilla frutescens reduce near point of convergence values, which are indicators of eye fatigue. To evaluate the effects of Perilla extract, the research team divided 30 Korean participants into two groups, giving the extract to only one group.
However, due to the strong bitter taste of Perilla extract, it is more convenient to consume it through health functional food with a sweet flavor. As the product is designed for young children, the company has added fruit concentrate to make it easier to swallow. After launching the first Minimax items with the blueberry flavor last year, they added a new strawberry flavor earlier this year.
“The younger the children, the more crucial it is to manage their eye health. We hope our product with Perilla extract can help protect kids’ eyes from damage caused by electronic devices. Minimax LAB Eyes Solution provides nutrients for eye health without adding artificial sweeteners such as sugar or aspartame,” said a Dong-A official.
