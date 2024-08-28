NCT member Taeil leaves band over sexual offense allegations

Taeil, a member of K-pop boy band NCT, has left the team after being accused of sexual offense allegations, NCT's agency said Wednesday.

"Our company recently found out that Taeil has been accused in a criminal case in relation to a sexual crime," SM Entertainment said.

"In the process of verifying the details, the company reached the conclusion that (he) could no longer be part of the team, given the gravity of the incident."

The company said the decision was made upon consultations with Taeil, who is diligently taking part in a police probe, and issued an apology over the case.

Since making his debut as a member of NCT unit NCT U in 2016, Taeil has taken part in group activities of NCT and NCT 127.