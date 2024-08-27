[팟캐스트] (615) 전국으로 퍼진 '딥페이크' 공포

This composite image acquired by Yonhap News Agency shows screenshots of Telegram chat rooms related to deepfake porn. (Yonhap)

진행자: 홍유, Elise Youn

Fear of deepfake porn chat rooms on Telegram targeting indiscriminate women grips nation

기사요약: '딥페이크' 음란물이 텔레그램을 통해 공유된다는 사실이 알려지면서 파장이 커지고 있다.

[1] Numerous chat rooms on Telegram suspected of creating and distributing deepfake pornographic material with doctored photos of ordinary women have been discovered recently, stoking fear and outrage across the country.

doctored: 조작된, 변조된

stoke: 감정을 더 부추기다

[2] Many victims in these chat rooms -- one of which was found to have over 133,000 members -- were believed to be minors, including middle and high school students, as well as university students, teachers and even military personnel.

victim: 피해자

minor: 미성년자

[3] Through reporting, Yonhap News Agency has learned of the existence of numerous chat rooms of such disturbing nature on Telegram categorized by different university names throughout the country.

existence: 존재

disturbing: 충격적인, 불안감을 주는

[4] According to a list of such chat rooms being circulated over Telegram and online communities, over 100 themed on individual university campuses have already been created online.

circulate: 순환하다, 순환시키다

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240826050649

