Why K-Pop idols face stricter scrutiny: cultural and economic forces behind Korea's high standards

The recent drunk driving incident involving BTS's Suga and the criticism he has faced have sparked discussion about why K-pop idols face such strict scrutiny. Experts point to the unique fan-idol relationship and the way entertainment companies treat idols more as products than individuals.

The domestic K-pop fandom is intense and deeply involved. Every K-pop group has a dedicated fandom that supports its idols in every conceivable way. When a group releases a new album, fans often purchase multiple copies to boost sales and help break records. Many also follow their favorite groups on world tours, attending the same concert multiple times, and staunchly defend their idols during difficult times.

“K-pop fans are very active in engaging with the production system and believe that they provide fame and power to the singer. Bulk buying of physical albums is one example of strategically providing publicity to their favorite singer,” said Stephanie Choi, a postdoctoral associate at the State University of New York at Buffalo who specializes in K-pop. She pointed to the power dynamic between fans and singers as another key factor.

This dynamic contrasts with the more top-down relationship between fans and singers in Western pop music, where the industry makes most of the decisions and audiences remain passive consumers.

Music critic Lim Hee-yun has likened the relationship between K-pop fans and idols to that of a romantic relationship. This explains the uproar earlier this year when Karina, a member of the popular girl group Aespa, was rumored to be dating actor Lee Jae-wook -- a reaction that many Western fans and media found puzzling.

Several factors have contributed to the development of this fan culture in Korea. Historically, older generations of domestic pop listeners from the 1970s and 1980s held entertainers to high moral and ethical standards. They viewed singers and actors as individuals who earned a living by "playing," leading to the perception that these celebrities did not work as hard as others. This sentiment was reflected in the derogatory term “ddanddara,” used to refer to entertainers.