Renault Grand Koleos boasts extensive safety features

Renault Korea’s Grand Koleos stands out as a mid-size hybrid sport utility vehicle with extensive safety features, including numerous advanced driving assistance systems and high-strength materials.

This vehicle has gained attention in the Korean market since its June debut, particularly for its robust safety features, which have become increasingly important to consumers amidst rising concerns over road safety.

The Grand Koleos comes in three trims: Techno, Iconic and Esprit Alpine. Even the base model, Techno, doesn’t skimp on safety, packing in 31 advanced driving assistance -- or ADAS -- features as standard. At the heart of these features is the Active Driver Assist system, which offers Level 2 driving assistance across all trims. This system combines adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping and automatic lane change assist.

Another standout feature is the ClearView Transparent Chassis Safety system, a first in Korea, which uses a 540-degree camera to give drivers a detailed view of road conditions around and even underneath the vehicle. This system is especially handy for navigating challenging terrains, like off-road trails, where visibility is key.