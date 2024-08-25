Renault Grand Koleos boasts extensive safety features

Most Popular
Renault Grand Koleos boasts extensive safety featuresBy Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Aug. 25, 2024 - 12:53
Renault Korea’s Grand Koleos stands out as a mid-size hybrid sport utility vehicle with extensive safety features, including numerous advanced driving assistance systems and high-strength materials.
This vehicle has gained attention in the Korean market since its June debut, particularly for its robust safety features, which have become increasingly important to consumers amidst rising concerns over road safety.
The Grand Koleos comes in three trims: Techno, Iconic and Esprit Alpine. Even the base model, Techno, doesn’t skimp on safety, packing in 31 advanced driving assistance -- or ADAS -- features as standard. At the heart of these features is the Active Driver Assist system, which offers Level 2 driving assistance across all trims. This system combines adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping and automatic lane change assist.
Another standout feature is the ClearView Transparent Chassis Safety system, a first in Korea, which uses a 540-degree camera to give drivers a detailed view of road conditions around and even underneath the vehicle. This system is especially handy for navigating challenging terrains, like off-road trails, where visibility is key.
It’s also the first in Korea to include an ADAS-specific map designed for city roads. The system can detect road signs using a windshield-mounted camera and display them on the instrument panel and head-up display, helping drivers stay aware of speed limits.
Renault Korea has also partnered with steel giant Posco to reinforce the Grand Koleos with some of the strongest materials available. The vehicle’s body and chassis are made from Giga Steel, a high-strength material that combines tensile strength of over 980 megapascals with reduced weight, ensuring the vehicle is robust and fuel-efficient. Additionally, Poscos advanced PosZET welding technology, designed to prevent defects and reduce slag, has been applied to the cradle components.
The Grand Koleos features 24 ultra-high-strength hot press forming parts, which make up 18 percent of its structure. These parts are created by heating steel to high temperatures, molding it under intense pressure, and then rapidly cooling it. The resulting parts are two to three times stronger than conventional steel, offering exceptional protection in the event of a collision.
As of Sunday, orders for the Grand Koleos have exceeded 12,000 units.
