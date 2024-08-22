Famous child model Ella to debut as member of The Black Label's first girl group

The Black Label announced Thursday that Ella Gross, a child model-turned-K-pop trainee, will debut as a member of its first girl group MEOVV to be launched in September.

The agency dropped an introduction clip of the member, who goes by Ella, on its official YouTube channel Wednesday.

The two-minute clip highlights Ella’s authentic looks and the chic mood radiating from her.

The clip includes a quote from Ella, “I remember nothing but the destination I was heading to. Which is why I just got here.”

Fifteen-year-old Ella, born to a Korean mother and a German-American father, first entered the entertainment industry as a child model.

She also has experience in acting having featured in TV series, such as “Star Trek: Picard,” “Heathers,” “Malibu Rescue” and “Teachers.”

She is familiar to many K-pop fans, as her photos with Blackpink went viral in 2018 for her resemblance to the group's member Jennie.

In 2018, she signed with The Black Label founded by Teddy Park, a renowned producer in the K-pop industry who produced songs for K-pop legends Big Bang and Blackpink.

Park is behind the production of MEOVV.

The Black Label is set to reveal MEOVV members one by one in the coming days.