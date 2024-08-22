Young Posse showcases bold ambitions with new EP 'Ate That'

K-pop girl band Young Posse pose during a showcase for their new EP "Ate That" held in Seoul, Wednesday. (DSP Media, RBW, Beats Entertainment)

Rising K-pop girl group Young Posse, less than a year old, showcased their ambition to conquer the K-pop industry with their latest release, "Ate That," at a Seoul event on Wednesday.

After successfully debuting with their first EP "Macaroni Cheese" in October last year and raising the bar with their second EP "XXL," released in March, the group's third album represents their ambition to take over the K-pop scene with “Ate That," according to group leader Sunhye.

"If 'XXL' expanded our stage presence, we’re here with 'Ate That' to completely own the stage," Sunhye added.

"I believe this album represents Young Posse's ambition. It’s not just about the message we wanted to convey, but it also captures the maximum musical potential of all five of us," Jieun, the youngest member of the group, said.

The group's members have also expressed their confidence with the latest album, which they called the conclusion of their growth series.

"This is already our third EP. We put in more effort than ever before, so I’m both nervous and excited," member Yeonjung said as she spoke about her feelings on the new EP.

"We’re approaching our first anniversary, and it feels like time has flown by. I think we’ve grown in our ability to manage and channel our energy effectively through all the experiences we’ve had," Yeonjung said.

Young Posse, which debuted on Oct. 18 last year, is known for their bold and charismatic hip-hop style music. Their new EP features four tracks that reflect the stories they want to tell without any restrictions.