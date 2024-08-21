CJ's Bibigo dumplings to hit shelves in New Zealand

Bibigo's mandu products are to be on sale at major supermarkets in New Zealand from September. (CJ CheilJedang)

CJ CheilJedang is boosting its presence in Oceania with its Bibigo K-food product line, recording a 51 percent on-year increase in its food product sales in the region during the second quarter this year.

The company announced Wednesday the fresh launch of Bibigo mandu to New World and Pak'nSave, two major supermarket chains in New Zealand. The new offerings include "Bibigo Homestyle Mandu Pork Dumpling" and "Bibigo Pork & Kimchi Flavoured Dumplings," both of which are distinguished by generous fillings that preserve the juiciness and texture typical of Korean dumplings.

Starting this month, the products will initially be available through ethnic food market channels such as Korean supermarkets in Australia and New Zealand. By early September, CJ CheilJedang plans to expand distribution to all of New Zealand, beginning with supermarket chains in Auckland, the country's largest city.

New World and Pak'nSave are the leading supermarket chains in New Zealand, with a combined 200 stores nationwide. Their involvement is expected to boost the visibility and accessibility of Bibigo products among local consumers.

Additionally, Costco in Australia is expanding its product range this month with the launch of "CJ Protein Basak Chips" and "Bibigo Spring Rolls." The Basak chips are a high-protein snack made from broken rice pieces that are anticipated to appeal to environmentally conscious and health-oriented consumers in Australia. The product began its global journey by entering distribution channels in the US, Malaysia and Hong Kong last December.

After launching Bibigo mandu in Woolworths Supermarket, Australia's largest grocery chain, in May last year, the company expanded its market presence by introducing 14 products — including tteokbokki, laver snacks and microwaveable rice packs — at the Ezymart convenience store chain through November.

"Following our initial success in Australia, we are excited to introduce Bibigo mandu to New Zealand consumers," said Eugene Cha, head of CJ Foods Oceania. "We aim to broaden our footprint in local distribution channels with a diverse range of K-food products that cater to consumer preferences."