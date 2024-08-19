Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    More young Koreans give up on finding a job

    More young Koreans give up on finding a job
  2. 2

    Woman found dead inside police car, footage suggests fatal mistake

    Woman found dead inside police car, footage suggests fatal mistake
  3. 3

    Lee Jae-myung reelected as leader of main opposition party

    Lee Jae-myung reelected as leader of main opposition party
  4. 4

    Police launch investigation into Mercedes-Benz EV fire

    Police launch investigation into Mercedes-Benz EV fire
  5. 5

    COVID-19 levels in wastewater surge amid summer wave: KDCA

    COVID-19 levels in wastewater surge amid summer wave: KDCA
  1. 6

    Leaders of S. Korea, US, Japan vow unity on ‘greatest challenges’

    Leaders of S. Korea, US, Japan vow unity on ‘greatest challenges’
  2. 7

    SK hynix sales more than double in China, US in H1

    SK hynix sales more than double in China, US in H1
  3. 8

    Debate flares over strict drunk driving laws named after trot singer

    Debate flares over strict drunk driving laws named after trot singer
  4. 9

    PPP leader welcomes opposition leader's offer of talks

    PPP leader welcomes opposition leader's offer of talks
  5. 10

    Kim Min-hee wins best performance at Locarno Film Festival

    Kim Min-hee wins best performance at Locarno Film Festival
소아쌤

Rapper San E under police investigation for alleged pedestrian assault

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : Aug. 19, 2024 - 17:24

    • Link copied

Rapper San E (San E's official Instagram) Rapper San E (San E's official Instagram)

Rapper San E is under police investigation for allegedly assaulting a pedestrian.

The Seoul Mapo Police Station said it started an official investigation of San E last Saturday on charges of aggravated assault.

The 39-year-old rapper is accused of assaulting a pedestrian with a mobile phone and other objects at a park in Mapo-gu, Seoul, at around 8:30 p.m. July 28. San E reportedly told the alleged victim, “Walk your bike properly,” before the alleged assault. The alleged victim claims that he sustained an injury near his eye and damage to some of his teeth.

The police conducted an initial investigation and released both San E and the alleged victim. After summoning the rapper for further questioning, the police found grounds to consider him a suspect and formally launched an investigation last Saturday.

The alleged victim is also under probe on charges of mutual assault. However, police confirmed that he did not use any objects during the assault. San E’s father, who was present at the scene, is also under probe on assault charges.

San E, a Korean-American rapper, debuted in 2010. He has released several hit songs, including "Story of Someone I Know" and "A Midsummer Night's Sweetness," and has frequently appeared on hip-hop competition programs such as Mnet’s "Show Me the Money" series and "Unpretty Rapstar."

More from Headlines