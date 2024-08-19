Rapper San E under police investigation for alleged pedestrian assault

Rapper San E is under police investigation for allegedly assaulting a pedestrian.

The Seoul Mapo Police Station said it started an official investigation of San E last Saturday on charges of aggravated assault.

The 39-year-old rapper is accused of assaulting a pedestrian with a mobile phone and other objects at a park in Mapo-gu, Seoul, at around 8:30 p.m. July 28. San E reportedly told the alleged victim, “Walk your bike properly,” before the alleged assault. The alleged victim claims that he sustained an injury near his eye and damage to some of his teeth.

The police conducted an initial investigation and released both San E and the alleged victim. After summoning the rapper for further questioning, the police found grounds to consider him a suspect and formally launched an investigation last Saturday.

The alleged victim is also under probe on charges of mutual assault. However, police confirmed that he did not use any objects during the assault. San E’s father, who was present at the scene, is also under probe on assault charges.

San E, a Korean-American rapper, debuted in 2010. He has released several hit songs, including "Story of Someone I Know" and "A Midsummer Night's Sweetness," and has frequently appeared on hip-hop competition programs such as Mnet’s "Show Me the Money" series and "Unpretty Rapstar."