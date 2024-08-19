Brutal competition ahead for 1st-generation Fifty Fifty members

Saena, Aran and Sio will continue using their respective stage names but the group will have a new name, according to IOK Company.

“We will actively support these passionate and talented artists to grow bigger on a global stage. We will make history with these main players who’ve successfully promoted the single ‘Cupid’ in the global music market,” said IOK Company in a press release last week.

Saena, Aran and Sio recently signed an exclusive contract with Massive E&C, a label under IOK Company. IOK Company is an agency that represents actors such as Go Hyun-jung, Zo In-sung and Shin Hye-sun.

The original four members of the K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty are set to compete with one another as Keena returns with new members as the second generation of Fifty Fifty in the second half of this year and the three former members -- Saena, Aran and Sio -- debut as a trio under a new agency.

Meanwhile, Keena, the only original member remaining under Attrakt, the agency representing Fifty Fifty, is set to make a comeback on Sep. 20 with new members joining the group.

On Aug. 9, Attrakt unveiled four new members -- Chanelle, Yewon, Hana and Athena -- joining Fifty Fifty.

The first generation of Fifty Fifty consisting of Keena, Aran, Saena and Sio debuted on Feb. 24, 2023, with the single, “Cupid,” which landed at No. 100 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart 130 days after its release.

The rookie group climbed to No. 17 and remained on the chart for 25 consecutive weeks, becoming the first K-pop girl group to achieve the feat.

However, Aran, Sio and Saena left the group when Attrakt terminated their exclusive contracts in October last year after a legal dispute.

Attrakt also filed a lawsuit against the three members, their parents, The Givers CEO Ahn Sung-il as well as The Givers executive surnamed Baek, seeking 13 billion won ($9.4 million) in damages.

Attrakt accused The Givers of attempting to poach the band while they were still signed with Attrakt.

The first hearing has been set for Aug. 29, according to Attrakt.

“Because we have terminated our exclusive contract with Saena, Aran and Sio, they can sign under a different agency and continue their career as K-pop idols. But we are still proceeding with the lawsuit for damages against them,” said an official from Attrakt.

But the outlook for their return to the K-pop scene is not all rosy. The public branded the three members as "traitors" for attempting to suspend their exclusive contract with Attrakt when The Giver allegedly approached with the better deal.

The same goes for the second generation of Fifty Fifty as Hunnies, the original official fandom of the first-generation Fifty Fifty, is boycotting Attrakt and the new Fifty Fifty using hashtags “NotMyFiftyFifty” and “BoycottAttrakt” on X.

Attrakt renamed Fifty Fifty’s fandom Tweny on Aug. 5 in an apparent attempt to differentiate the second-generation Fifty Fifty fandom from the first-generation.