Memoir compiling over 42 hours of interviews with Kim Dae-jung sheds light on his legacy on democracy

Kim Dae-jung makes a speech in 1980. (Hangilsa Publishing) Kim Dae-jung makes a speech in 1980. (Hangilsa Publishing)

Reflecting on South Korean history as a former president, Kim Dae-jung said, "When we examine history over the long term, those who dedicate themselves to the people are never truly defeated. They may face temporary setbacks, but history ultimately moves in the right direction." A new memoir on Kim Dae-jung (1924-2009) marks the centenary of the birth of the country's 15th president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate as well as the 15th anniversary of his passing on Sunday. Over 780 pages long, "Kim Dae-jung Memoirs -- What does Kim Dae-jung tell us today?" captures 42 hours and 26 minutes of oral interviews conducted with Kim between July 2006 and October 2007 by researchers from the Kim Dae-jung Presidential Library and Museum, offering a detailed account of his life, ideology and philosophy. The interviews and their publication reflect Kim's belief in the importance of historical records, according to the researchers at the library.

From left: Kim Sung-jae, chairman of the Kim Dae-jung Library Development Fund; Yang Jae-jin, director of the Kim Dae-jung Presidential Library and Museum; and Kim Eun-ho, CEO of Hangilsa Publishing, attend a press conference held at the Kim Dae-jung Library and Museum in Seoul, on Tuesday. (Yonhap) From left: Kim Sung-jae, chairman of the Kim Dae-jung Library Development Fund; Yang Jae-jin, director of the Kim Dae-jung Presidential Library and Museum; and Kim Eun-ho, CEO of Hangilsa Publishing, attend a press conference held at the Kim Dae-jung Library and Museum in Seoul, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

"(Kim) was dismayed by the lack of archival records from previous administrations. He established laws to ensure meticulous documentation of governmental affairs, emphasizing the significance of preserving history," said Kim Sung-jae, chairman of the Kim Dae-jung Library Development Fund, during a press conference in Seoul on Aug. 13, the day of the release of the new memoir. Kim recalled that former President Kim carried two notebooks -- keeping public and private records separately. During his time in office, from Feb. 25, 1998 to Feb. 24, 2003, Kim enacted the Public Records Management Act in 1998, making it mandatory for public institutions to systematically keep and manage their records. The memoir is seen as a textbook of modern South Korean history and democracy, according to the research team at the library. The book chronicles Kim's journey from a student in Hauido, an island in South Jeolla Province, to 2007, shedding light on key periods of South Korean history. It covers his schooling in Mokpo, the Korean War, his political awakening during the April 19 Revolution against President Syngman Rhee, his relentless fight for democracy -- including six years of imprisonment, three years in exile, an abduction, a death sentence, and long periods of house arrest. Kim's presidency was recognized by his response to the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the historic first-ever inter-Korean summit of 2000 which led to the June 15 Joint Declaration and his Nobel Peace Prize in 2000. The Nobel Committee honored him "for his work for democracy and human rights in South Korea and in East Asia in general, and for peace and reconciliation with North Korea in particular."

The photo shows former President Kim Dae-jung (right) with Stephen Hawking (center) in Cambridge, England, in 1993, when Kim was studying in England. (Kim Dae-jung Library and Museum) The photo shows former President Kim Dae-jung (right) with Stephen Hawking (center) in Cambridge, England, in 1993, when Kim was studying in England. (Kim Dae-jung Library and Museum)