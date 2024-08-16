K-pop idols are under intense ethical scrutiny

K-pop idols are more than just entertainers; they are cultural icons, often seen as the embodiment of South Korean values and pride. This unique role subjects them to intense scrutiny, with every action and word closely watched by fans and the public.

Incidents involving popular K-pop singers Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together and Felix of Stray Kids on Korea's National Liberation Day on Thursday illustrate these high expectations.

Yeonjun faced criticism after he posted photos on Instagram taken in Japan on National Liberation Day, a day that commemorates the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from Japanese colonial rule on Aug. 15, 1945. Many felt it was inappropriate to share images related to Japan on such an important day, leading to a swift backlash.

“I deeply apologize for my careless action on the day with such historical significance. I will reflect on my lack of awareness and be more cautious in the future,” Yeonjun apologized on global fan platform Weverse on Friday.

Felix of Stray Kids also found himself in hot water after he mentioned a Japanese anime challenge for a short-form video, while interacting with fans on Bubble, a fan app, on the same day. Given the day’s historical weight, fans expressed disappointment over what they saw as a lack of sensitivity. Felix quickly issued an apology through agency JYP Entertainment on Friday, expressing deep regret for his actions and acknowledging his lack of awareness.