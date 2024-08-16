Lun8 delivers hip, free-spirited ode to youth

K-pop boy band Lun8 has returned with another ode to youth, this time capturing the free spirit of young people.

"Our previous song was a warm spring tune, but this one brings a cool summer vibe,” said leader Jinsu during a press conference for their third mini album, “Awakening,” on Wednesday.

Since their debut, Lun8 has consistently explored themes of youth in their music. The new album continues that journey, but with a focus on a more rebellious and dynamic image.

“In the past, we highlighted refreshing and innocent aspects of youth, but this time we’ve aimed for more hip, strong and rebellious vibe,” said the youngest member, Eunseop.

Ian noted that the title track, “Whip,” with its powerful choreography and catchy verses, is designed to evoke the feeling of riding a free wind.

The octet, which debuted in June last year, has had a busy year. After their official debut in Japan with mini album “Evergreen” in June, they held their first fan meeting there in the following month, connecting with local fans.

Now past their first anniversary, the members shared that they are increasingly involved in creating their own music and shaping their unique style.

“Early on, we relied on our coaches and trainers to help us understand and interpret our songs. But starting with this third album, we’ve made it a point to interpret the music ourselves. We’ve also focused on perfecting our gestures and facial expressions on stage,” Jinsu said.

“Compared to our first album, we’re now fully enjoying our time on stage. It feels like we’re living a dream when we’re up there,” Chael added.

When asked about their future goals, Chael expressed strong determination, saying, “Just like the album title, “Awakening,” we want to make our group known not only to our fans but also to the general public.”