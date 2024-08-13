Seventeen to pause group activities

K-pop sensation Seventeen will temporarily halt its group activities while member Jeunghan enlists in the military and Jun pursues an acting career in China during the second half of this year.

"Jeonghan is scheduled to fulfill his mandatory military service later this year. While most (of the group’s) prescheduled content has been completed, he will not be able to participate in the group’s promotion for its 12th mini album or the 'Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour,' which begins in October," Pledis Entertainment, the music label home to Seventeen, announced on global K-pop fan platform Weverse on Monday.

However, Jeonghan will still attend previously announced fan signing events and Lollapalooza Berlin in September, allowing him to meet with Carats, Seventeen’s dedicated fan community.

Pledis added that further details regarding Jeonghan’s military service will be provided in due time.

Jun, meanwhile, will be focusing on acting and other activities in China during the latter half of the year.

Jun has also completed recording of scheduled content, but due to conflicting schedules in China, he will be unable to join Lollapalooza Berlin, music show promotions for the mini album and the group’s world tour.

"Jun is strongly committed to participating in group activities, and although he will miss the world tour, he plans to join as many scheduled events as possible where he can meet with Carats," Pledis Entertainment said.