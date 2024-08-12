Ive, on world tour, performs encore concert in Seoul

Most Popular
Ive, on world tour, performs encore concert in SeoulBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Aug. 12, 2024 - 17:09
Popular K-pop girl group Ive, currently on a 10-month-long world tour, returned to the Seoul stage, reuniting with the group's global fanbase, Dive.
The sextet held an encore performance of its first world tour, "Show What I Have," at the Kspo Dome in Songpa District, Seoul, on Aug. 10-11.
Having kicked off the world tour last October at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Ive has since performed 37 shows in 27 cities across 19 countries, including stops in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America and South America.
The group, which debuted just two years ago, has now achieved the significant milestone of performing both at Kspo Dome in Seoul and the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.
"I’m so, so happy to see you all again," member Liz said as she expressed her excitement at the concert Sunday. Another member Jang Won-young added, "We’ve been on tour overseas for 10 months and we missed our Korean Dive. Thank you for coming."
Dressed in all-white outfits, Ive opened the show with a powerful performance of "I am." Known for its high-energy performances, Ive opted for a live band instead of the usual recorded backing track, showcasing their vocal talents and stage presence.
The setlist included a mix of hit songs such as "Eleven," "Accendio," "Love Dive," "Kitsch," "After Like," and "Royal," reimagined as a rock number. Fans were also treated to performances of "Blue Heart," co-written by Jang, and recent hits "Off the Record" and "Not Your Girl."
The group members’ solo and unit stages allowed each member to shine.
Member Gaeul kicked off the special performances with her cover of American pop star Ariana Grande's "7 Rings," followed by Rei’s rendition of Niki’s "Every Summertime." The two then teamed up for a lively performance of Spice Girls' "Wannabe." Jang and Liz charmed the audience with Mandy Moore’s "When Will My Life Begin?" while members An Yu-jin and Leeseo delivered a captivating performance of Little Mix’s "Woman Like Me."
"I wanted to show a different choreography this time. In the past, I used props like chairs but this time, I focused on showing powerful energy just by standing. I’m glad Dive liked it," Gaeul said after her performance.
Jang echoed the sentiment, reflecting on the anticipation leading up to the encore concert.
"I couldn’t wait for this day to come, but at the same time, I wished time would slow down so I could prepare myself. It’s hard to believe this moment has already arrived," Jang said.
As the concert came to an end, the fans’ excitement was far from over. Responding to their enthusiasm, Ive returned for an encore, delivering energetic performances of "Wow," "I Want," and "All Night," wrapping up the concert on a high note.
