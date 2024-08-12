Ive, on world tour, performs encore concert in Seoul

Ive performs during its encore world tour show in Seoul on Sunday. (Starship Entertainment)

Popular K-pop girl group Ive, currently on a 10-month-long world tour, returned to the Seoul stage, reuniting with the group's global fanbase, Dive.

The sextet held an encore performance of its first world tour, "Show What I Have," at the Kspo Dome in Songpa District, Seoul, on Aug. 10-11.

Having kicked off the world tour last October at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Ive has since performed 37 shows in 27 cities across 19 countries, including stops in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

The group, which debuted just two years ago, has now achieved the significant milestone of performing both at Kspo Dome in Seoul and the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

"I’m so, so happy to see you all again," member Liz said as she expressed her excitement at the concert Sunday. Another member Jang Won-young added, "We’ve been on tour overseas for 10 months and we missed our Korean Dive. Thank you for coming."