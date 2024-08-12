[Herald Review] Crossover music groups' joint concert proves deep spectrum of Korean music

Crossover group Crezl performs during the joint concert "The Masterpiece," held in Inspire Arena, Yeongjongdo, Incheon, Sunday. (Chxxta Company)

Four crossover groups mesmerized fans with fresh, intense music, presenting a bold mixture of genres.

"The Masterpiece," a concert featuring the crossover groups Fortena, Crezl, RabidAnce, and Liberante — formed through seasons 3 and 4 of JTBC's audition program Phantom Singer — was held over the weekend at Inspire Arena in Yeongjongdo.

The concert began with Fortena, a group of four tenors.

The quartet opened the show with "Neapolis," which the group performed during the Phantom Singer competition. Fortena continued with an intense stage of "Demain n'existe pas," followed by a dynamic arrangement of Schubert's "Erlkonig." The quartet finished with the tender love song "Falling Star" from its first EP "Kingdom," released last December.

Up next was Crezl, a unique ensemble composed of baritone Lee Seung-min, musical actor Lim Gyu-hyung, former idol singer Jo Jin-ho and traditional Korean musician Kim Su-in.

The set opened with the rhythmic pop tune "Faith" by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande, then shifted the mood with "Forbidden Love," the title track from the group's first EP released in April. The song featured a haunting backtrack, reminiscent of a horror film, with Kim Su-in's passionate traditional Korean singing style blending unexpectedly with the members' classical and pop vocals.

The quartet delivered reinterpretations of Korean pop classics like Shin Joong-hyun's "Beautiful Rivers and Mountains" (1976) and Cho Yong-pil's "Hwang Jin Yi" (1983), for which the audience all stood up, swaying to the rhythm. A rendition of Blackpink’s hit "Kill This Love," incorporating operatic and traditional Korean elements, brought Crezl's stage to a close

The third performance featured RabidAnce. The quartet performed the emotionally powerful and grand "He Lives in You," which it showcased during the Phantom Singer competition, and the Hebrew song "Millim yaffot me'eleh."

Liberante took the stage as a trio due to the absence of its leader, musical actor Kim Ji-hoon, who is currently serving in the military. The set ranged from Eric Benet's "Still With You" to Italian popera group Il Volo's "Capolavoro," delivering songs that spanned different atmospheres and genres.

The concert concluded with all the performers coming together to sing renowned Italian tenor Alessandro Safina's "Luna."

The song, featuring a blend of powerful high notes, delicate falsetto and deep baritone, was performed against the backdrop of a giant full moon, creating a magical atmosphere to close the event.