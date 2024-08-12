Innocean hires former Mediamonks, DDB exec as European COO

Innocean, the marketing communications arm of Hyundai Motor Group, said Monday that it has named Susanne Plumecke, an automotive marketing specialist, as its new European chief operating officer.

Plumecke is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in marketing brands, mostly carmakers.

Plumecke held leadership positions at global marketing companies, including DDB and Mediamonks. Most recently, she oversaw the branding strategies of BMW and Mini as managing director of Mediamonks.

In a statement, Plumecke cited Innocean's "enthusiasm for innovation alongside excellent creativity" as a key factor in her decision to join the company. She plans to draw on her experience in both traditional and digital agencies to refine processes and blend technology with creative output.

Based in Berlin, Plumecke will oversee European operations for key clients Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis. She will lead a team of 200 employees in Germany and over 400 across Europe, dividing her time between Berlin and Frankfurt, Germany, dual sites of Innocean's regional headquarters.

Reporting directly to Innocean Europe CEO and President Ryu Wook-sang, Plumecke will collaborate closely with local leadership teams in Europe's five major markets. Her appointment is expected to bring the Korean firm’s Berlin and Frankfurt offices closer together, stepping up their joint efforts on Hyundai Motor Group's communication initiatives in the region.