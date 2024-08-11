Seungri faces fresh backlash over Indonesia 'Burning Sun' event

Seungri, a former member of the iconic K-pop group Big Bang, continues to face harsh criticism as he engages in controversial activities following his involvement in the infamous "Burning Sun" scandal. Despite serving time in prison, Seungri’s recent actions have sparked outrage among the public, with many questioning his lack of remorse.

The controversy reignited Saturday when TVS Management, an international event organizer, announced that Seungri would appear as a special guest at a nightclub event titled "Burning Sun Surabaya" in Surabaya, Indonesia, on Aug. 31. The announcement, which was shared on TVS Management's social media account, featured promotional posters advertising the event as a "K-pop Night Party," drawing immediate backlash.

K-pop fans were quick to condemn Seungri’s participation in an event named after the very nightclub at the center of the scandal that led to his downfall.

"It is outrageous that someone who was expelled from the entertainment industry for the Burning Sun scandal is now attending an event named after that very club. This clearly shows that Seungri has no remorse for his past crimes," said Moon Jeong-ho, a 34-year-old K-pop fan, on Sunday. "He is bringing disgrace to our country."

Seungri was ousted from Big Bang and the domestic entertainment industry in 2019 after being implicated as a central figure in the "Burning Sun" scandal. The scandal, which shook the K-pop industry, involved charges of soliciting prostitution, embezzlement and other serious crimes. The case drew widespread media attention and public outrage, leading to Seungri’s fall from grace.

In 2022, the Supreme Court upheld Seungri's sentence of one and half years in prison on nine charges, including illegal filming, embezzlement, habitual gambling, and instigation of special violence.

Despite these convictions, the 33-year-old's behavior since his release from prison in February last year has continued to generate controversy.

Rather than maintaining a low profile, he has been actively participating in events abroad. In May, reports surfaced that he was preparing to open a nightclub in Cambodia, further fueling criticism and raising concerns about his lack of accountability.

In January, Seungri made headlines again when he mentioned former Big Bang member G-Dragon during an event in Cambodia. He said, "I will bring G-Dragon here someday," and danced to the Big Bang duo GD X Taeyang's hit song "Good Boy," angering K-pop fans who felt he had not atoned for his wrongdoings.