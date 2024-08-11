Hyundai Motor names battery sources as EV fire concerns grow

Hyundai Motor Group is addressing public safety concerns over electric fires in Korea by disclosing the battery manufacturers for its electric vehicle lineup and implementing enhanced safety features.

It has listed the battery manufacturers for all 13 Hyundai and Genesis EVs on its official Korean website.

According to the carmaker, most of the Hyundai EVs, including the flagship Ioniq brand cars, used batteries from Korea’s LG Energy Solution and SK On. Hyundai’s Kona Electric was the only car equipped with batteries from China’s CATL, the world’s largest battery manufacturer.

Genesis EVs, including GV60, GV70 and GV80, were powered by batteries exclusively from SK On.

Kia also plans to release battery information for its vehicles shortly.

Hyundai and Kia have pledged to work closely with local governments to reassure customers about the safety of their EVs. As part of this effort, Hyundai will introduce features such as an overvoltage diagnosis system and a battery monitoring system to prevent fires linked to battery overcharging.

With the upcoming launch of new EV models like the Kia EV3, Hyundai Casper Electric and Ioniq 9, the auto giant is especially keen to highlight its commitment to safety.

Other automakers, including international brands operating in Korea, are expected to address similar concerns at an electric vehicle safety inspection meeting organized by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport on August 13. The meeting follows a recent fire involving a Mercedes-Benz EV in Incheon. One hundred forty vehicles were damaged and about 800 residents displaced after the blaze in an underground parking lot compromised the building’s electrical and plumbing systems, intensifying public concern.

The affected vehicle contained a nickel-cobalt-manganese battery from Farasis, a Chinese manufacturer that had faced recalls in China due to fire hazards.

The transport ministry has requested that both domestic and import automakers clarify their positions on disclosing battery manufacturers. However, import car brands may face delays in their response due to the need for consultations with their overseas headquarters. “The decision to reveal parts suppliers isn’t ours to make -- it’s up to our headquarters. We’ve communicated the urgency of the situation here, but the final say rests with them,” said an official from an import car brand in Korea.

The Korean government is also taking steps to address safety concerns. By the end of September, the Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to revise its housing management code to recommend that electric vehicles parked in residential underground parking areas be charged to no more than 90 percent of their capacity. Manufacturers will be required to increase the current charging safety margin from 3 to 5 percent to 10 percent if requested by owners, issuing certificates to verify compliance.

“Our vehicles already let owners choose a charging level between 50 and 100 percent with the AVN system. We’re thinking about making 90 percent the default to help with safety concerns, and we’re planning to let drivers set these limits via a mobile app, too,” said a Hyundai Motor official.

Additionally, the Government Buildings Management Office, part of the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, intends to revise its plans for expanding EV chargers in government buildings, moving some installations from underground to ground level.