Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [KH Explains] Are underground parking bans for EVs fueled by fear or fact?

    [KH Explains] Are underground parking bans for EVs fueled by fear or fact?
  2. 2

    Samsung phones for N. Korean Olympians could breach UN sanctions: Seoul

    Samsung phones for N. Korean Olympians could breach UN sanctions: Seoul
  3. 3

    Once megastar, G-Dragon finds new avenues for influence

    Once megastar, G-Dragon finds new avenues for influence
  4. 4

    Is S. Korea neglecting children's call to abolish 'no-kids zones'?

    Is S. Korea neglecting children's call to abolish 'no-kids zones'?
  5. 5

    Concerns grow with e-scooters following BTS Suga’s drunk driving

    Concerns grow with e-scooters following BTS Suga’s drunk driving
  1. 6

    Korea to rethink minimum wage

    Korea to rethink minimum wage
  2. 7

    BTS Suga admits drunk driving, apologizes

    BTS Suga admits drunk driving, apologizes
  3. 8

    Walz is VP America deserves, Harris says

    Walz is VP America deserves, Harris says
  4. 9

    [Herald Interview] K-drama remakes aim to cater to streaming viewers

    [Herald Interview] K-drama remakes aim to cater to streaming viewers
  5. 10

    Samsung’s HBM3E chip still under review by Nvidia

    Samsung’s HBM3E chip still under review by Nvidia
지나쌤

New members of Fifty Fifty unveiled

By Hong Yoo

Published : Aug. 9, 2024 - 15:19

    • Link copied

Fifty Fifty (Attrakt) Fifty Fifty (Attrakt)

The four new members joining Keena to form the second generation of the K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty have been unveiled.

On Friday, Fifty Fifty dropped a clip on YouTube introducing its new members — Yewon, Chanelle, Hana and one whose name has not been revealed.

Yewon is a 19-year-old born in Korea who took part in the JTBC idol survival program “R U Next?” that launched the girl group Illit and was organized by Hybe subsidiary Belift Lab.

Yewon was formerly a trainee at Source Music, another Hybe subsidiary.

Chanelle, who also participated in “R U Next?,” is a 21-year-old Korean American born in Los Angeles. She used to be a trainee at Belift Lab.

Hana is an 18-year-old born in Korea who made her first public appearance through Mnet’s children's song survival program “Wicked” in 2016.

Details of the remaining new member have yet to be released.

Keena, the only remaining member from the original Fifty Fifty lineup, will come back with the new members on Sept. 20.

More from Headlines