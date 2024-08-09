New members of Fifty Fifty unveiled

The four new members joining Keena to form the second generation of the K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty have been unveiled.

On Friday, Fifty Fifty dropped a clip on YouTube introducing its new members — Yewon, Chanelle, Hana and one whose name has not been revealed.

Yewon is a 19-year-old born in Korea who took part in the JTBC idol survival program “R U Next?” that launched the girl group Illit and was organized by Hybe subsidiary Belift Lab.

Yewon was formerly a trainee at Source Music, another Hybe subsidiary.

Chanelle, who also participated in “R U Next?,” is a 21-year-old Korean American born in Los Angeles. She used to be a trainee at Belift Lab.

Hana is an 18-year-old born in Korea who made her first public appearance through Mnet’s children's song survival program “Wicked” in 2016.

Details of the remaining new member have yet to be released.

Keena, the only remaining member from the original Fifty Fifty lineup, will come back with the new members on Sept. 20.