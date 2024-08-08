[Well-curated] Escape from heat with Samoyeds, nature in a glass, comics

Fluffy happiness

In the bustling streets of the Hongdae area, there is a must-visit spot for dog lovers.

At the special cafe named Winter’s Village, visitors can meet 11 Samoyeds and one Malamute spread across two floors, all enjoying their free time. While animal welfare is a common concern with pet-related businesses, this cafe is run by the owner who personally raises all the dogs. They limit the number of customers to prevent overcrowding and provide regular breaks for the dogs.

To distinguish between the nearly identical-looking Samoyeds, their tails are dyed with light natural colors and signs with their names are posted on the walls.

There are various precautions to ensure the dogs do not get stressed and remain healthy. Staff who are fluent in Japanese, Chinese and English will explain detailed guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for international visitors.

Under strict care and guidelines of staff, visitors can take pictures with the pups, give out snacks or just enjoy a quiet time watching the fluffy creatures running around.

Pets are not allowed, and entry is limited to those aged 10 and above. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. The cafe is closed every Tuesday, and the last entry is at 8 p.m.