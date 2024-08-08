[Well-curated] Escape from heat with Samoyeds, nature in a glass, comics

Most Popular
Well-curated
[Well-curated] Escape from heat with Samoyeds, nature in a glass, comicsBy Lee Jung-youn, Choi Si-young, Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Aug. 9, 2024 - 09:00
Fluffy happiness
In the bustling streets of the Hongdae area, there is a must-visit spot for dog lovers.
At the special cafe named Winter’s Village, visitors can meet 11 Samoyeds and one Malamute spread across two floors, all enjoying their free time. While animal welfare is a common concern with pet-related businesses, this cafe is run by the owner who personally raises all the dogs. They limit the number of customers to prevent overcrowding and provide regular breaks for the dogs.
To distinguish between the nearly identical-looking Samoyeds, their tails are dyed with light natural colors and signs with their names are posted on the walls.
There are various precautions to ensure the dogs do not get stressed and remain healthy. Staff who are fluent in Japanese, Chinese and English will explain detailed guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for international visitors.
Under strict care and guidelines of staff, visitors can take pictures with the pups, give out snacks or just enjoy a quiet time watching the fluffy creatures running around.
Pets are not allowed, and entry is limited to those aged 10 and above. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. The cafe is closed every Tuesday, and the last entry is at 8 p.m.
Nature in a glass
Aquagarden, located at Seoul’s Lotte World Mall, is a distinctive cafe and store where visitors can enjoy an espresso while watching sea turtles and other underwater scenes. Known for its mission to “build your own nature,” Aquagarden also features a variety of terrariums showcasing plants instead of fish.
Less frequent watering than houseplants is one reason terrariums are making inroads with a bigger audience here, an Aquagarden official said, adding that a glass jar with artistically arranged plants in it makes for a warm home decoration.
“We have in-house artists whose job it is to design each terrarium,” the official said, explaining how Aquagarden hires art majors and hobbyist-turned-professionals to design the terrariums, which vary in size. One of the best-selling jars is priced at 120,000 won ($87).
Those who still find solace in home aquariums can have their pick too, as long as they are up to the task of maintenance, like regularly filtering out fish waste and water. Professional help is provided if asked, according to Aquagarden.
Demand for aquariums is just as strong, another Aquagarden official said, citing a fish tank sold at around $8,720, the most expensive one the cafe has on display.
Escape into comics
Beat the heat and relax at Akiba Comics, where you can enjoy a variety of activities at an affordable price.
After paying the entrance fee on the first floor, you'll be assigned a random room to store your belongings before settling in. Explore the wide range of animation merchandise displayed on the first floor before heading to the basement for more fun.
The basement of Akiba Comics features rows and rows of bookshelves filled with comic books, ranging from Japanese manga to webtoons, for you to choose from. It also provides comfortable seating and record players where you can listen to various music genres, including city pop, movie soundtracks, K-pop and jazz.
After enjoying listening to some vinyl, you can return to your assigned room upstairs to read the comic books of your choice.
If you are peckish, order from a menu offering signature drinks, such as melon soda and blue soda, from the counter situated in first floor. Dishes such as tteokbokki, pizza, burritos and a selection of pastas are also available.
Additionally, your room comes with a screen projector and streaming services such as Netflix and Tving, so you can enjoy your favorite movie and series content whenever you like.
Basic entry costs 3,600 won ($2.61) per hour, or 22,000 won for unlimited access.
