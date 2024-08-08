[Contribution] Happy Birthday, "ASEAN"!

By Kim Jae-shin

Secretary general of the ASEAN-Korea Centre

Today marks the 57th anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, celebrated as ASEAN Day. In the aftermath of World War II, the international political landscape became increasingly unpredictable with the tensions of the Cold War, a phenomenon that did not pass by the Southeast Asian region. In response, five countries -- Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand -- issued the ASEAN Declaration on Aug. 8, 1967, leading to the formation of ASEAN. The organization's stated goals were to promote regional peace and economic development. Subsequently, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Lao PDR, Myanmar, and Cambodia joined the organization, expanding it to the current 10 ASEAN member states.

Although Korea is not a member of ASEAN, ASEAN -- often referred to as Southeast Asia -- is familiar to Koreans in many ways. ASEAN foods such as nasi goreng and rice noodles are widely enjoyed by Koreans. In the entertainment industry, Lisa of BLACKPINK and Minnie of (G)I-DLE, both from ASEAN countries, are notable figures. Professional volleyball player Megawati Pertiwi and billiards player Sruong Pheavy are among the most prominent athletes in the Korean sports scene. Southeast Asia is the most popular tourist destination for Koreans. The number of ASEAN tourists visiting Korea is also on the rise, with about 660,000 nationals residing in Korea and about 100,000 students studying in Korea. In fact, ASEAN and Korea share a similar traditional culture and mindset, largely shaped by their shared rice culture and agricultural traditions. In addition, both regions share a history of colonialism. The Philippines and Thailand sent approximately 14,000 troops during the Korean War to defend Korea's democracy and freedom.

It is also noteworthy that ASEAN has a significant economic presence. ASEAN is endowed with a wealth of natural resources, including strategic materials. It is also home to the third largest population in the world, with a median age of 30.2 years. Furthermore, it is undergoing a rapid digital transformation. In light of these developments, it is anticipated that ASEAN will become the fourth-largest economy in the world by 2040. In the realm of international relations, ASEAN is also assuming a more prominent role as a platform for dialogue among major countries, including the United States, China and Russia, based on its "ASEAN Centrality."

The bilateral partnership between ASEAN and Korea, which commenced in 1989, has undergone a significant expansion and deepening over the past 35 years. The volume of trade has increased 22-fold, while Korean foreign direct investment in ASEAN has increased 77-fold. This has resulted in ASEAN becoming Korea's second-largest trading partner and third-largest investment destination. The Korean government has been announcing its foreign policy towards ASEAN, and the current policy announced in 2022 is the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative, which is designed to facilitate comprehensive and strategic cooperation with ASEAN. On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the ASEAN-Korea Dialogue Relationship, it is anticipated that the two sides will upgrade their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the upcoming ASEAN-ROK Summit in October of this year. As the highest level of cooperation that ASEAN establishes with a non-member state, the CSP presents an opportunity to further develop the relationship between ASEAN and Korea.

In recognition of the importance of ASEAN, the Korean government established the ASEAN-Korea Centre, an international organization, together with 10 ASEAN Member States in 2009. Over the past 15 years, the Centre has played a vital role in "connecting" the two regions, encapsulated by the slogan of "Connecting People, Sharing Prosperity." It has been actively engaged in various fields such as trade and investment, culture and tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. It will continue to promote meaningful projects in alignment with the CSP between ASEAN and Korea.

ASEAN and Korea are stable partners for each other, particularly in the context of the current era, which is characterized by a heightened level of competition and global uncertainties, including the intensifying rivalry between major powers and the ongoing restructuring of global supply chains. As the ASEAN-Korea Centre congratulates the 57th ASEAN Day today, there is a clear anticipation for further enhancement of the comprehensive and strategic partnership between ASEAN and Korea.

Kim Jae-shin is secretary general of the ASEAN-Korea Centre. The views expressed in this column are his own. -- Ed.