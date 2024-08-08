Home

LG Innotek eyes digital twin tech for better efficiency

By Kim Jun-hong

Published : Aug. 8, 2024 - 14:42

LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo (LG Innotek) LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo (LG Innotek)

LG Innotek announced Thursday that it will expand the integration of digital twin technology throughout its operations in partnership with Ansys, a US engineering simulation software developer.

Digital twin technology recreates physical objects in a virtual space to simulate real-world scenarios using computer models, thereby predicting outcomes and cutting manufacturing time and costs.

Ansys is renowned for its technological prowess and experience in simulation using 3D modeling, AI and machine learning.

Through this collaboration, LG Innotek gains access to Ansys' latest digital twin solutions and simulation software, creating a more sophisticated digital twin ecosystem.

LG Innotek said it has already enhanced operational efficiency by adopting digital twin solutions, with plans to expand the adoption across all product categories.

Using the 3D modeling solution, the company could reduce the durability tests for semiconductor package substrates from 11 days to 3.6 hours.

The company also uses digital twins to reduce the ramp-up period for the next-generation semiconductor substrate, FC-BGA or flip chip ball grid array, ahead of mass production.

"Our goal is to integrate advanced digital twin technologies across the entire value chain to deliver distinctive customer value," said No Seung-won, chief technology officer of LG Innotek.

