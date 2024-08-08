Seventeen to embark on world tour in October

Poster of Seventeen's world tour “Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour” to kick off in October (Pledis Entertainment)

K-pop sensation Seventeen is embarking on a world tour in October to meet with its fans in the US and Japan.

According to Pledis Entertainment, Seventeen is kicking off its “Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour” at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province Oct. 12-13.

The group is then taking their show to Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois Oct. 22-23.

The following concerts are at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Oct. 25-27, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas Oct. 31-Nov. 1, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California Nov. 5-6 and at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California Nov. 9.

Seventeen is also performing at four major domes in Japan.

The group's first concert in Japan is scheduled for Nov. 29-30 at the Vantelin Dome Nagoya in Nagoya followed by ones at the Tokyo Dome Dec. 4-5, at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka Dec. 12 and 14-15, and at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka Dec. 19 and 21-22.

Seventeen is set to introduce a Japanese single album in time for the Japanese leg of their tour.

The group will be performing the tracks from the upcoming 12th EP which will be released in October during its world tour.

Meanwhile, Seventeen looks forward to performing at Lollapalooza Berlin as a headliner on Sep. 8.