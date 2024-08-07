BTS Suga admits drunk driving, apologizes

BTS member Suga, currently serving military duty as a public service agent, admitted Wednesday to drunk driving on Tuesday. He apologized for his actions and acknowledged his ignorance of the law regarding the use of electric scooters while intoxicated.

“Last night, after drinking alcohol at dinner, I rode an electric scooter home. Underestimating the short distance and failing to recognize that the use of electric scooters is prohibited while under the influence, I violated traffic laws," Suga said in a statement released on fan platform Weverse. “I take full responsibility for my actions without any excuses and sincerely apologize to everyone.”

The Seoul Yongsan Police Station announced on the same day that Suga has been booked and is under investigation for violating the Road Traffic Act.

According to the police, Suga was found in a state of intoxication after falling off an electric scooter in Yongsan District on Tuesday. Nearby officers who came to assist him detected the smell of alcohol and transferred him to the local police station.

A police breathalyzer test confirmed that Suga's blood alcohol level was 0.08 percent or higher, a level which results in driver's license cancellation.

Electric scooters are classified as "personal mobility devices" under the Road Traffic Act and are subject to the same laws as vehicles. Drunk driving an electric scooter carries the same administrative penalties as drunk driving a car.

Suga’s agency, Big Hit Music, also issued an apology on Wednesday.

“We apologize for disappointing many with the artist’s inappropriate behavior,” Big Hit Music said Wednesday on Weverse. “As a public service worker, Suga will accept any disciplinary action from his workplace for causing a social disturbance.

Suga is currently fulfilling his mandatory military duty as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service that allows him to move freely like a regular citizen after 6 p.m.

The Military Manpower Administration said the incident is not subject to military law.

“We are not in charge of handling social service agents’ accidents that happen after their duty hours. They fall under the public law applied to citizens after leaving their workplace,” an MMA official said Wednesday.

Fans' opinions on Suga's explanation are varied.

“Suga is a world star. He is too busy to know the latest traffic law. It has not been so long that driving an electric scooter while intoxicated is punished the same as in a car,” a 23-year-old BTS fan surnamed Ha said Wednesday.

On the other hand, a 35-year-old fan surnamed Jang said, “There is no way that he was ignorant of the law as several accidents involving drunk driving electric scooters were reported by local media recently."

“Besides, he’s a soldier serving his term as a social service agent. He should be aware of such laws as a public servant,” Jang added.