Fifty Fifty to return with new members Sept. 20

K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty is finally making its long-awaited comeback on Sept. 20 with its second mini album.

Attrakt, the K-pop agency housing Fifty Fifty, dropped Wednesday a poster with the group’s comeback schedule on social media platform X.

The poster shows an event planned for Aug. 9 titled “Hello Fifty Fifty” and for Aug. 12-16 titled “We are Fifty Fifty,” hinting that these could be the dates on which the new members are announced.

Fifty Fifty is returning as a quintet with four new members joining original member Keena.

The group's comeback was initially scheduled for June but was postponed as more time was needed to ensure a high-quality album and to plan a global marketing strategy, according to the agency.

Prior to the official album release, the group is set to unveil two teasers on Aug. 30.