Hyundai Casper Electric poised to prevent sudden acceleration

Hyundai Motor engineers pose for a photo with the Casper Electric at a studio in Seoul on Tuesday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Company on Tuesday showcased an array of distinguished features of the automaker’s newest battery-electric vehicle the Casper Electric, including the automaker’s latest technology that can prevent sudden acceleration incidents.

Named Pedal Misapplication Safety Assist, or PMSA, the new technology automatically controls the vehicle’s speed when the driver floors the acceleration pedal suddenly from a standstill if there is an obstacle within one meter away from either the front or rear side of the car.

According to Hyundai Motor, PMSA becomes activated if the acceleration pedal is pressed fully in less than 0.25 seconds. It only works when the steering angle is 430 degrees or less and the car is on the ground inclination of 25 degrees or less.

Once PMSA takes over the control of the vehicle, the EV’s actuating force gets close to zero. If the car’s distance from the obstacle reaches 60 centimeters or less despite the PMSA’s initial efforts to slow down the car, a second measure kicks in to activate the hydraulic braking system to prevent a collision.

While PMSA controls the EV, a warning message would appear on the cluster along with warning sound alerts to advise the driver to press the brake pedal. After the driver puts a foot on the brake pedal, PMSA deactivates.

“Hyundai Motor will continue to develop advanced safety technology for pedal mishandling to preempt safety issues,” said Hyundai Motor Company.

“Furthermore, we plan to create an environment where older drivers and novice drivers can feel safe when driving.”

Noting that the European New Car Assessment Program’s Acceleration Control for Pedal Error will take effect in June next year, the automaker said it will craft upgraded PMSA 2.0 in accordance with the new regulation.

To secure the maximum driving distance per charge of 315 kilometers, Hyundai Motor extended the Casper Electric’s wheelbase by 180 millimeters compared to the internal combustion engine model. Of the added 180 mm, 80 mm was used to create more legroom for the rear seats while the remaining 100 mm expanded the luggage space by 47 liters to 280 liters in the trunk.

The EV is measured at 3,825 mm in length, 1,610 mm in width and 1,575 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,580 mm.

The Casper Electric’s 49-kilowatt-hour nickel, cobalt and manganese -- or NCM -- battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in 30 minutes using a 120 kW-class charger.

The automaker also applied its latest technologies and used enhanced materials to manage the car’s noise, vibration and harshness, better known as NVH in the automotive industry, a measure of how much unpleasant aural and tactile feedback the car gives to the driver when driving.

“While developing the Casper Electric, an entry-level EV, Hyundai Motor did not stop agonizing over research and development in order to achieve marketability and completeness beyond the competition,” said Hyundai Motor.

“Hyundai Motor plans to add momentum to its electric transformation strategy through the Casper Electric, which will be introduced in the global EV market.”