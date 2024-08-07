Law to ban dog meat takes effect

A dog looks out from a cage onto a dog slaughterhouse October 10, 2003 in Incheon west of Seoul, South Korea. (GettyImages)

South Korea's law to ban the act of breeding or slaughter in dog farms, as well as the distribution of dog-sourced meats, came into effect Wednesday, as the country is working to compensate over 5,600 shops in the domestic dog farm industry on the verge of the shutdown.

With the implementation of the law, the government will map out support packages to those involved in the dog meat industry, including dog farms and dog meat restaurants.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, a total of 5,625 businesses are to be affected by the law and are thereby eligible for state support.

The ministry will offer compensation that amounts to the salvage value of properties related to dog farms or slaughterhouses, according to the law's enforcement degree implemented Wednesday.

Dog farmers will also be reimbursed for demolition costs and receive extra monetary compensation -- whose amount will later be determined by the government by as early as late August.

For dog meat distributors or restaurant owners, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea will make up for the cost of a shutdown if approved by the government.

Those in the dog farming industry looking to transition their business may seek state funding to renovate their business facilities, as well as state-sponsored services such as consulting and training.

Seoul will also create a new committee dedicated to ending dog meat consumption, according to the law. Chaired by Park Beom-su, deputy minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs, the committee will comprise up to 25 members, representing the government, dog farmers, animal rights advocates and experts.

The moves will facilitate the process of either transitioning or closing dog farmers' businesses, according to the government, as they are given the 2 1/2 years of grace period under the law.

Once the law becomes fully implemented in February 2027, violators of the rule who butcher a dog to produce meat will face up to three years of imprisonment or a fine of 30 million won ($21,800), while those who raise dogs for meat or sell dog meat can be punished with up to two years of jail or a 20 million won fine.

The law of the dog meat ban had partially been in effect upon its promulgation in February, as it immediately banned the new establishment of dog farms here, imposing a penalty of up to 3 million won on violators.

Dog farmers' dissatisfaction has yet to die down. In March, the Korean Association of Edible Dog, representing farmers of some 1.5 million dogs, filed a constitutional complaint against the government, claiming the move breaches the freedom to choose an occupation and the freedom in food choices.

The group in July also requested the Board of Audit and Inspection in South Korea look into alleged abuse of power to imperil dog farmers' livelihoods.

Dog meat consumption on the Korean Peninsula has been a centuries-old practice, as some believe dog meat helps humans restore stamina.

First lady Kim Keon Hee, who currently houses eight dogs and five cats in her residence, has consistently expressed her commitment to ending the dog-eating practice in the country since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May 2022. A bill to outlaw dog meat consumption passed the National Assembly with bipartisan support in January.

In the meantime, Korean black goat meat is experiencing a price hike, as it is perceived as an alternative option for dog eaters. In the latest estimate by the Korea Black Goat Association, the wholesale price of black goat meat came to 20,000 won per kilogram as of June, up over 50 percent from three years ago.