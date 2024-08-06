Seoul Metro to screen free public films for commuters

Screens in the Seoul Metro, primarily used for providing information, will play short films starting at the end of this month.

According to Seoul Metro on Tuesday, this year's Seoul Metro International Subway Film Festival, an annual event that transforms the everyday commute into a free public film festival, will showcase 50 short films 210 seconds or less in length to commuters from Aug. 29 through Sept. 25.

During this period, the films will be displayed on screens inside subway cars and on platforms across Seoul Subway Lines 1 to 8 as well as on a large media screen inside Gwanghwamun Station. Viewers can also watch the films on the festival's official website, Seoul Metro's social media accounts or by scanning QR codes on festival posters located in subway stations.

This year marks the 15th edition of the festival, held in collaboration with the Seoul International Extreme-Short Image & Film Festival and Shinhan Card. The festival also partners with international film festivals such as Barcelona's Subtravelling and the Copenhagen-based 60 Seconds Festival.

From 1,669 submissions across 59 countries, the festival has selected 20 films by directors with overseas nationalities, 15 films made by Korean national directors and 15 special films centered on the theme of environmental, social and governance to compete in their respective categories.

The final winners will be determined based on the results of online voting on the SMIFF's official website.

Apart from films in the ESG competition, the other films are not confined to specific subjects. However, each film must be 210 seconds or less in length, suitable for public screening and capable of conveying its narrative without sound.

Furthermore, as part of the festival, a program titled “E-Cut for the Director,” aimed at supporting talented new directors, has selected two directors’ scenarios. Their 10-minute subway-themed films will feature Korean actors Han Sun-hwa and Chae Jung-an.