An Se-young wins gold medal in badminton women's singles

An Se-young of South Korea celebrates on the ground after winning gold in the match against Bing Jiao He of China at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Monday in Paris, France. (Reuters)

The world's top-ranked shuttler An Se-young soared to her first Olympic gold medal in the women's singles in Paris on Monday, giving South Korea its first badminton singles title in 28 years.

An defeated He Bingjiao of China 2-0 (21-13, 21-16) in the final at Porte de La Chapelle Arena in the French capital to become just the second South Korean woman to win an Olympic singles title, joining Bang Soo-hyun from 1996.

South Korea now has 11 gold medals overall, just two shy of matching its Summer Olympics record, set in Beijing in 2008 and matched four years later in London.

An had lost the opening games of her two previous knockout matches but didn't mess around against He with the gold medal at stake.