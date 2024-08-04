Kim Woo-jin wins men's individual archery title for 3rd gold in Paris

Most Popular
Kim Woo-jin wins men's individual archery title for 3rd gold in ParisBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 4, 2024 - 22:12
PARIS -- Kim Woo-jin captured the men's individual archery title Sunday for his third gold medal of the Paris Olympics, giving South Korea a clean sweep of archery gold medals in the process.
Kim defeated Brady Ellison of the United States in a shoot-off in the final at Invalides in Paris and became the second triple gold medalist for South Korea at the ongoing Olympics, joining fellow archer Lim Si-hyeon.
Kim previously won the men's team and mixed team gold medals in Paris, while Lim also went 3-for-3 in the women's individual, women's team and mixed team events.
With five career gold medals, Kim also became the most decorated South Korean Olympian, breaking a tie with three others.
He is the third South Korean man to win an Olympic individual title, joining Oh Jin-hyek in 2012 and Gu Bon-chan in 2016.
