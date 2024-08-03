Kim Won-ho, Jeong Na-eun win silver in badminton mixed doubles

Kim Won-ho (left) and Jeong Na-eun of South Korea play against Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China during the badminton mixed doubles gold medal match at the Paris Olympics at La Chapelle Arena in Paris on Friday. (Yonhap)

PARIS -- Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun took the mixed doubles silver medal in badminton at the Paris Olympics on Friday, following a loss to the world's top-ranked pair from China.

Kim and Jeong lost to Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong 2-0 (21-8, 21-11) in the gold medal match at La Chapelle Arena in Paris.

Though Kim and Jeong didn't get the ultimate prize, they still brought South Korea its first mixed doubles medal since the gold medal by Lee Hyo-jung and Lee Yong-dae at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Kim is the son of three-time Olympic medalist Gil Young-ah, who won the inaugural mixed doubles gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.