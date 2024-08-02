FT Island to launch Asia tour

FT Island is gearing up for a tour of Asia, FNC Entertainment announced Friday.

The tour, under the banner of "Pulse in Asia," kicks off in the Philippines' capital Manila on Sept. 14, followed by performances in Hong Kong on Sept. 28, Kaohsiung in Taiwan on Oct. 26 and Macao on Nov. 10.

As implied by the tour's name, FT Island plans to deliver live performances filled with intense musical energy, reminiscent of a beating heart.

The band recently held a concert in Seoul, also titled "Pulse," in June and received an enthusiastic response, especially with the early reveal of songs from the group's latest album "Serious," which released in July.

Recently, Lee Hong-gi and Lee Jae-jin have been active in musical theater, while Choi Min-hwan completed his solo drum concert, "Dreamer."

Following the Asia tour, the band will participate in FNC Entertainment group concerts -- “FNC Kingdom – Sing Sing Sing” -- in Japan on Dec. 14 and 15 .