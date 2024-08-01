Le Sserafim's tearful documentary criticized for emotional displays

Le Sserafim’s latest YouTube documentary series, “Make It Look Easy,” which depicts the girl group's hardships over the past year, is facing criticism for playing on emotions related to the band’s recent controversies.

Released on Hybe's official YouTube channel on Monday, the five-part series showcases the group’s intense preparations and emotional struggles. It captures the endless practice sessions, anxiety about public performances and the pressure to meet expectations.

In personal interviews, the bandmates candidly express their ambitions and the heavy burden they carry.

Statements such as “I want to do better” and “I want to be recognized for my talent” by Japanese member Sakura highlight the girl group’s drive to succeed.

The documentary also reveals their emotional vulnerability, bringing the bandmates to tears as they discuss their fears of public scrutiny and the immense pressure to always present a perfect image. Hong Eun-chae -- at 17 years old the youngest -- hyperventilates at rehearsal, underscoring the intense stress she endures.