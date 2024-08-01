Le Sserafim's tearful documentary criticized for emotional displays

Most Popular
Le Sserafim's tearful documentary criticized for emotional displaysBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Aug. 1, 2024 - 15:35
Le Sserafim’s latest YouTube documentary series, “Make It Look Easy,” which depicts the girl group's hardships over the past year, is facing criticism for playing on emotions related to the band’s recent controversies.
Released on Hybe's official YouTube channel on Monday, the five-part series showcases the group’s intense preparations and emotional struggles. It captures the endless practice sessions, anxiety about public performances and the pressure to meet expectations.
In personal interviews, the bandmates candidly express their ambitions and the heavy burden they carry.
Statements such as “I want to do better” and “I want to be recognized for my talent” by Japanese member Sakura highlight the girl group’s drive to succeed.
The documentary also reveals their emotional vulnerability, bringing the bandmates to tears as they discuss their fears of public scrutiny and the immense pressure to always present a perfect image. Hong Eun-chae -- at 17 years old the youngest -- hyperventilates at rehearsal, underscoring the intense stress she endures.
The release of the documentary series has sparked intense debate among online commenters.
Some viewers on Hybe’s YouTube channel have criticized the emotional displays, accusing the group of attempting to garner sympathy.
"It would have been better to prove their talent through performances first and then release a documentary. Releasing an emotionally driven documentary amid ongoing skill controversies seems like an attempt to garner sympathy votes," one viewer commented on Hybe’s YouTube channel on Thursday.
This criticism follows previous negative feedback on the group's vocal performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in April and in conflict with Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, who labeled them as a “girl group receiving special treatment at the expense of others.”
“It looks to me that Hybe is the antifan of Le Sserafim, considering that the agency has released such a documentary at this timing. They didn’t have to blame their failure on the Coachella performance by sharing scenes of their difficult moments, which people don’t really trust,” a local entertainment official said Thursday. “People are smart these days and they know if the agencies have made the content to play on sympathies or not.”
However, there have also been supportive voices among viewers.
Le Sserafim’s fans argue that the documentary provides genuine insight into the group's struggles and dedication. They believe it highlights the harsh realities of the idol industry and their perseverance.
“Le Sserafim may go through many hardships throughout their career, but they still put a smile on and act happy so Fearnot (the name of Le Sserafim’s fan club) won’t worry about them,” one of the viewers commented on Hybe’s YouTube channel on Tuesday.
