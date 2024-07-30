Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul arrested

A driver of a car that barreled into pedestrians and killed nine in central Seoul earlier this month attends an arrest warrant hearing on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The driver in the fatal car crash near Seoul City Hall was arrested Tuesday, about a month after the accident that left nine people dead.

The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for the driver, known only by his last name, Cha, citing a flight risk.

The court held a hearing earlier in the day to determine whether to issue a writ for the 68-year-old.

Ahead of the hearing, Cha, who appeared in public for the first time, repeatedly said he was sorry to the victims and their families.

"I am very sorry to the deceased and the bereaved families," Cha, wearing a cap and a facial mask, said as he appeared at the court for the hearing amid a barrage of questions from reporters.

Cha did not answer any of the questions, including why he claimed the crash was caused by sudden unintended acceleration.

Cha, who had been hospitalized for a broken rib up to the court hearing, limped as he headed toward the court. He did not use a wheelchair or crutches.

On July 1, Cha's Hyundai Genesis sedan darted in the wrong direction for some 200 meters on a one-way road near Seoul City Hall before crashing into sidewalk guardrails, hitting pedestrians, and ramming into two other cars.

The crash left nine pedestrians killed, most of them office workers nearby. Seven others, including Cha and his wife, sustained injuries.

Police had requested an arrest warrant for the man last week in light of the gravity of the crime.

Cha repeatedly maintained that the accident was caused by defects in the car, contrary to an analysis by the National Forensic Service, which concluded that the driver is likely to blame for the crash.