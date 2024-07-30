S. Korea condemns deadly Golan Heights attack

People stand in front photos of the 12 children and teens, killed in a rocket strike at a soccer field, and chairs with their names written on it, displayed on a roundabout in the village of Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap)

South Korea condemns the deadly rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 children and calls on all parties to avoid escalating tensions, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

"We condemn the attack on the Druze community village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights and extend heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family members of the 12 children who lost their lives in the attack," the ministry spokesperson said in a commentary.

"We urge all parties to refrain from any action that escalates regional tensions," the commentary read.

Besides the 12 deaths, some 30 people were injured in the attack, when the rocket hit a soccer field in the village home to some 20,000 Druze Arabs living in the area seized by Israel from Syria in 1967.

Israel has blamed the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah, for the attack, raising fears of an escalation of tensions and a wider regional war.