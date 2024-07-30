Cabinet approves launch of strategic command

President Yoon Suk Yeol bangs the gavel to open a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposed presidential decree to establish a strategic command aimed at effectively countering North Korea's increasingly sophisticated nuclear and missile threats, according to the presidential office.

South Korea's strategic command will also play a central role in integrating the country's advanced conventional forces with US nuclear forces, thereby strengthening integrated deterrence between the treaty allies against potential North Korean attacks.

"The strategic command is a joint force designed to deter and counter North Korea's nuclear and weapons of mass destruction (WMD) attacks through the integrated operation of our advanced military capabilities," President Yoon Suk Yeol said during a Cabinet meeting.

"The newly established strategic command will be the centerpiece of the Korea-US integrated extended deterrence and play a key role in keeping our people safe from advanced North Korean nuclear threat," Yoon added.

Yoon also called for accelerating the establishment of the command following the Cabinet's approval.

According to the Defense Ministry, if the presidential decree on the establishment of the strategic command is promulgated on Aug. 6, it will "lay the legal foundation" for the command's creation.

"The Defense Ministry will complete the reinforcement of skilled personnel, facility construction, and the establishment of the command and control system in a timely manner to establish the strategic command in the latter half of this year," the ministry said.