Zerobaseone to drop 4th EP ‘Cinema Paradise’ next month

Zerobaseone to drop 4th EP ‘Cinema Paradise’ next monthBy Hong Yoo
Published : July 30, 2024 - 13:22
K-pop boy group Zerobaseone is returning with its fourth EP “Cinema Paradise” next month. The group's third EP "You Had Me at Hello" was released just three months ago.
The group dropped a teaser poster for its upcoming album on its X account on Monday. It also shared a spoiler film for the new album on YouTube which shows the nine-member group watching a film in a theater with a silhouette of someone walking through a door. The subtitle reads "with special appearance" hinting at a possible collaboration with another artist.
Zerobaseone, a project K-pop boy group that debuted through Mnet’s idol survival show “Boys Planet,” is the first K-pop group in history to have three consecutive albums become million-sellers within the first day of their release.
The group is set to embark on its first world tour, “Timeless World,” with a three-day show in Seoul, Sept. 20-22.
