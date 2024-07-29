Internet drives K-pop stars to overwork

The punishing schedule and little rest that K-pop stars endure are not new. Big-name K-pop agencies have been consistently criticized for operating like factories in producing and managing artists.

Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of Hybe, the largest K-pop agency globally, acknowledged this issue in a CNN interview in March 2023. "It’s not a total urban legend. Of course, there was some element of it in the past," he said.

Bang suggested that the issue was a thing of the past and argued that today, K-pop companies “try their best not to violate the artists’ freedom.”

Yes, K-pop idols are no longer forced to work; but they are still expected to.

With the development of the internet and the ever-growing power of social media, K-pop stars now have the additional task of staying connected with fans around the clock.

Unlike earlier generations of K-pop singers who could rest between their intense schedules and call it a day upon returning home, today's idols have to shoot short-form videos for Instagram and TikTok between performances and regularly engage with fans via livestreams.

During a June 30 livestream session with fans on Hybe's global fandom platform Weverse, BTS's Jin jokingly said that he had only had a day of rest since being discharged from the Army on June 12. Since his discharge, Jin has been attending public events, recording sessions and promotional activities for the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, not to mention his online fan engagements.