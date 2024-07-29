Blackswan is back with 'Roll Up'

Blackswan, the first K-pop girl group consisting of all members who are not from South Korea, is set to make a comeback.

The group will return with new album "Roll Up" on July 31 at 6 p.m. This EP is the group's first release since single album "That Karma" released in May last year, and includes a total of four tracks, with title song "Roll Up."

The title track boasts an impressive lineup of producers, including: Rob Grimaldi, Alina Smith, Lauren Dyson, A Wright, Alex Schwoebel, Rence and Matty Michna. These producers are known for their work on BTS' mega-hit "Butter" and Blackpink's "Love to Hate Me."

The choreography for the title track is by Kany, a renowned choreographer who has worked with Beyonce and SHINee. The music video, directed by Lee Sa-kang of the Zanybros team, was filmed in Dubai.

The album features B-side track "C’est jamais vue," with lyrics co-written by Blackswan's leader, Senegal national Fatou, and "Double Down," a refreshing summer song first unveiled during the group's performance at Waterbomb Dubai in June.

Blackswan debuted in October 2020 and has garnered attention as the first K-pop girl group in which all the members are from outside of Korea. The current members are: Senegal-born Fatou raised in Belgium, Gabi from Brazil, NVee from the US and Sriya from India. In this configuration, they toured the US in November 2023, did a standalone concert in Mumbai, India in February 2024 and performed at Waterbomb Dubai in July.