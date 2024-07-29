Le Sserafim unveils ‘Le Sserafim -- Make It Look Easy’ doc series

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim is to release its documentary series, "Le Sserafim -- Make It Look Easy,” starting from 8 p.m. on Monday.

The new release follows “The World Is My Oyster,” the group's first documentary series released in September 2022.

The quintet dropped a trailer for the upcoming documentary series on Monday in which the bandmates shared their thoughts about their performances and music.

The group also dropped five teasers, each focusing on an individual member.

Kim Chae-won, leader of Le Sserafim, shared her thoughts on how she does not complain about being exhausted because that makes her feel like a weak person.

“I want to dream big, something no one can dream of. Even though we can’t accomplish it, the fact that we worked hard for it would make me happy. It will be our precious moment,” said Sakura, a Japanese member of Le Sserafim.

Heo Yun-jin shared that her goal is to make music about herself that conveys good energy to the listeners.

Kazuha said she tries to be positive, but there are times when she loses confidence and feels insecure about herself.

“I look up people’s reactions about me. People like to see me smile, but I sometimes wonder what people would say about me when I no longer smile as much as I do these days,” said Hong Eun-chae, the youngest member of the group.

The documentary will also show the daily lives of the individual members of Le Sserafim over the past 12 months.

Le Sserafim’s new documentary series, which comes in five episodes, will be available via Hybe’s official YouTube channel.