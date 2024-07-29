Renault Grand Koleos caters to fuel-efficient family car market

One of the standout features of the Grand Koleos is its cutting-edge dashboard, featuring three large 12.3-inch panoramic displays that extend from the driver’s seat to the passenger’s seat. These screens offer a wide range of connectivity and entertainment options tailored to the Korean market. Passengers can enjoy streaming services like Disney+, Tving, YouTube, social networking sites and Flo music streaming through the Naver Whale web browser.

According to Renault Korea, more than half of Grand Koleos buyers are in their 40s and 50s, a demographic seeking fuel-efficient family cars. This trend reflects a broader market shift in the Korean market, where hybrid vehicles have grown significantly. According to the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association, hybrids accounted for 22.9 percent of all new vehicle sales in the first half of this year, up from 17.6 percent last year, with mid-size SUVs leading the charge.

Renault Korea’s latest mid-size hybrid SUV, the Renault Grand Koleos, is showing a promising start following its debut at the 2024 Busan Mobility Show last month, reporting over 10,000 contracts signed within the first month.

The Grand Koleos measures 4,780 millimeters in length, 1,880 mm in width, and 1,680 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,820 mm, offering ample interior space that rivals some full-size SUVs. The second row features 320 mm of legroom, the longest in its class, and the rear seats can be adjusted in a 60 to 40 split to two positions -- 28 and 33 degrees. The luggage compartment in the gasoline model can hold up to 2,034 liters when the rear seats are folded down, comparable to popular models like the Toyota RAV4.

In terms of safety, the Grand Koleos is equipped with Level 2 Active Driver Assist across all trims, featuring 31 advanced driving assistance systems. These include Automatic Lane Change Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Safe Exit Assist and Blind Spot Alert. The Active Driver Assist system combines intelligent adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. For the first time in Korea, the Grand Koleos also integrates a dedicated ADAS map that reflects city road layouts for improved warning sign recognition.

A unique safety feature introduced with the Grand Koleos is the QResque code, a QR code that provides quick access to the vehicle’s structural information. This is designed to aid rescuers, such as firefighters and police, in quickly and safely extricating occupants in the event of an accident, potentially saving up to 15 minutes of rescue time.

The vehicle also features a three-zone independent automatic air conditioning system, unique in its segment for a five-seater. This allows the driver, front passenger and second-row passengers to control their climate settings independently.

Customer deliveries for the Renault Grand Koleos will commence Sept. 6, starting with the E-Tech hybrid model.